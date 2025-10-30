Jordanian Delegation Participates In Opening Session Of Arab Parliament

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 30 (Petra)-- A Jordanian delegation took part in the opening and first session of the Arab Parliament's second ordinary session of the fourth legislative term, held at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo under the chairmanship of Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi.The delegation included members of the Jordanian Senate and House of Representatives who are also members of the Arab Parliament: Senator Ihsan Barakat, MP Ali Al-Khalaileh, MP Majhem Al-Suqour, and MP Atallah Al-Hunaiti.During the session, participants affirmed that achieving a just and comprehensive peace begins with ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.The Arab Parliament also called on all countries and relevant international institutions to actively participate in the upcoming reconstruction conference scheduled to be held in the Arab Republic of Egypt in November, and to contribute to rebuilding what the occupation has destroyed.The session further stressed the importance of continuing to hold the occupying power accountable before international courts for the crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing it has committed.