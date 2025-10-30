403
TTK Prestige Launches Nutrimate 400W Compact Blender For The Modern Indian Kitchen
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 28th October 2025: TTK Prestige, India's most trusted kitchen solutions brand, proudly unveils the Prestige NutriMate 400W, a compact, powerful, and intelligently designed blender that caters to the evolving needs of health-conscious, modern households. With a perfect blend of style, versatility, and performance, this innovative appliance simplifies everyday meal preparation from nutritious smoothies and shakes to flavourful chutneys and aromatic dry masalas.
The Prestige NutriMate 400W is powered by a high-performance 400W motor that delivers smooth and consistent results every time. Compact in design, it saves valuable counter space while ensuring powerful performance for a variety of blending and grinding needs. The appliance comes equipped with two multipurpose jars, a 600ml tall jar and a 400ml medium jar, designed to handle both wet and dry ingredients effortlessly, eliminating the need for multiple devices in the kitchen.
What truly sets the NutriMate apart is its dual-blade system, featuring two unique jar bases that are specifically designed for blending and dry grinding. The thoughtful addition of three functional lids, a sipper lid for smoothies on the go, a sprinkle lid for easy dispensing of masalas and podis, and a storage lid for safely preserving ingredients, ensures unmatched convenience and flexibility for everyday use.
Safety is paramount, and the NutriMate 400W is built with a dual safety interlock system that prevents accidental operation, providing users with complete peace of mind. Combining efficiency with elegance, the NutriMate 400W makes cooking and preparation seamless, healthy, and enjoyable for the entire family.
Priced at an MRP of INR 3,420, the Prestige NutriMate 400W comes with a two-year warranty, underscoring TTK Prestige's commitment to quality, durability, and consumer trust.
With the launch of NutriMate 400W, TTK Prestige continues to strengthen its legacy of innovation and reliability, offering products that combine superior performance, thoughtful design, and everyday practicality. This addition to the Nutri series further empowers consumers to prepare wholesome, delicious meals with ease, speed, and confidence, truly blending smarter and living healthier.
About TTK Prestige:
TTK Prestige Limited is a part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige Limited has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability, and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched 'Prestige Clean Home', a range of innovative home cleaning solutions. The company also bought UK-based Horwood Homewares in the same month and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.
Company:-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.
User:- Raju Marelli
Email:[email protected]
