Inflation Soars Across Pakistan Due To Border Conflict With Afghanistan

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Oct 30 (IANS) Inflation in Rawalpindi and Islamabad markets continues to soar as border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan has halted the import and export of vegetables, fruits, dry fruits and other food items for the past two weeks, local media reported on Thursday.

Prices of vegetables and fruits have increased to a record high in Pakistan. Tomatoes are being sold at Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 450 per kilogramme, garlic at PKR 600 per kilogramme, ginger at PKR 800, peas at PKR 400, onions at PKR 180 and radish at PKR 150 per kilogramme, leading Pakistani daily 'The Express Tribune' reported. The price of Kandhari pomegranates has increased to PKR 450 per kg, while grapes from Chaman are now sold over PKR 550 per kilogramme.

Supplies from Afghanistan, including tomatoes, apples, grapes, pomegranates, and dry fruits have stopped completely despite this being the peak season. Milk sellers have announced further rise in prices for November. The local crops that have been damaged due to recent floods have worsened the situation, according to market sources.

"Pakistan's vegetable and fruit crops were ruined. We used to rely heavily on Afghan imports. Now supply is low and demand is double. Until trade resumes, prices will not come down," Anjuman Tajran Sabzi Mandi President Ghulam Qadir Mir was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Borders at Chaman, Khyber, South and North Waziristan, Kurram, Bab-e-Dosti, Torkham, Kharlachi, Angoor Adda, and Ghulam Khan have been shut for 14 days now, leaving hundreds of containers stranded on the both sides. Perishable goods, including fruits and vegetables, have spoilt in the trucks. Meanwhile, dairy vendors have said that milk price per litre will increase from PKR 220 to 240 while rate of yogurt will rise from PKR 240 to 260 per kilogramme from the first week of November.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a stern warning to Afghan Taliban, stating that they can test the resolve of Islamabad at their "own peril and doom". He added that Pakistan does not even need to use "a fraction" of its full arsenal to "completely obliterate" the Taliban and push them back to the caves for hiding, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

In a statement shared on X, Pakistan's Defence Minister stated, "We have borne your treachery and mockery for too long, but no more. Any terrorist attack or any suicide bombing inside Pakistan shall give you the bitter taste of such misadventures. Be assured and test our resolve and capabilities, if you wish so, at your own peril and doom."

"Let me assure them that Pakistan does not require to employ even a fraction of its full arsenal to completely obliterate the Taliban regime and push them back to the caves for hiding. If they wish so, the repeat of the scenes of their rout at Tora Bora with their tails between the legs would surely be a spectacle to watch for the people of the region," he added.

His warning to Taliban comes amid a recent escalation of tensions after Pakistani forces carried out cross-border operations in Afghanistan and the failure of talks between the delegations of the two countries in Turkey on Monday.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan had also issued a stern warning to Pakistan, vowing a strong response to any future military strikes after talks in Islamabad had collapsed following Islamabad's withdrawal. Citing sources, Afghan media outlet Ariana News reported that Pakistan withdrew from the negotiations after presenting what the Afghan delegation described as "unreasonable and unacceptable" demands, including a call for Kabul to recall and exert control over armed individuals allegedly operating against Pakistan - a demand the Afghan side rejected. It added that if Pakistan launches airstrikes on Afghan soil, Afghan forces stand ready to retaliate against Islamabad.