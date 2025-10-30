403
Around thirty people lose their lives during hurricane Melissa
(MENAFN) Hurricane Melissa has claimed at least 30 lives across the Caribbean, with Haiti suffering the heaviest toll, according to reports on Wednesday.
In southern Haiti, the overflowing La Digue River triggered severe flooding that killed 25 people. Jean Bertrand Subreme, mayor of the coastal town of Petit-Goave, said the river inundated nearby homes, leaving dozens dead and many residents trapped under debris. He appealed to the government for urgent assistance with rescue efforts.
As of Wednesday morning, numerous homes had been destroyed, and local authorities were continuing search and recovery operations amid widespread devastation.
Jamaica also faced the storm’s wrath, forcing around 25,000 people into emergency shelters. While no official fatalities have been confirmed since the hurricane made landfall on Tuesday, three people reportedly died earlier while preparing for the storm.
“We have not had alerts of any deaths so far. So we cannot presume that there are deaths,” Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie told reporters.
Melissa’s eye passed over Jamaica’s rural western parishes, sparing the capital, Kingston, from the storm’s most severe impact.
