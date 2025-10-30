India, China Agree To Maintain Peace Along LAC In Ladakh

India- China Border – File Photo

New Delhi- India and China held a fresh round of high-level military talks focusing on maintaining peace and security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh using existing mechanisms.

The Corps Commander-level meeting was held on the Moldo-Chushul border point on the Indian side of the frontier on October 25.

It was the first such interaction between the two militaries after the Special Representatives' talks in August between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the two sides noted the progress since the 22nd round of Corps Commander level meeting in October 2024 and shared the view that peace and tranquility has been maintained in the India-China border areas.