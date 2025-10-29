Power Denied: A Geo-Political Thriller Unveiling The Delicate Balance Of International Cyber Power By Robert Ball

At a time when cyberwar and international politics are increasingly impossible to separate, Robert Ball's Power Denied is a timely and compelling examination of power, surveillance, and technological superiority. This political thriller takes readers into a world of high-stakes intrigue in which the fate of nations hangs on one potential disastrous step in cyber strength.

Power Denied follows a cast of vividly realised characters from Russia, the UK, the US, China, and across the globe as they become involved in a web of secrecy and deceit. Central to the narrative is a complex plot hatched in the Kremlin: a piece of technology that can seize control of all world communications, infrastructure, financial networks, and military operations at the click of a button. This cyber blackout can plunge the world into chaos and irrevocably change the balance of power.

The attention to detail, sharp dialogue and a pulsating plot draw readers into a world in which the stakes are greater than ever before. The book raises difficult questions about the application of technology in war, the ethics of surveillance, and the cost of control in a more and more dependent world on digital networks. Perhaps more importantly, it considers the psychological reactions of the powerful and powerless.

Power Denied is a chilling warning of the vulnerabilities inherent in modern society's dependence on technology. It is a question that it raises: what if power is literally in one person's hands?

Now available in book and eBook formats, Power Denied will appeal to readers of political thrillers and observers of human behaviour.

Available on Amazon & Barnes & Noble

Amazon Link:

Barnes & Noble:

For further details, review copies or interviews, please contact:

Robert Ball

Email: ...

Number: 07850 954075