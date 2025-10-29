Global Robotic Tire Inspection System Market To Reach $1.74 Billion At A Steady 10% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Robotic Tire Inspection System Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, the market size of the robotic tire inspection system has seen a speedy growth. The market is predicted to expand from a value of $1.08 billion in 2024 to $1.19 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The surge in growth in the historic period can be credited to factors such as an increased demand for superior tire quality and safety, heightened focus on defect-free production in the automotive industry, a rise in the adoption of AI and robotic technologies, escalated demand for stringent tire safety standards, and an amplified focus on the quality and consistency of manufacturing.

Expectations for the robotic tire inspection system market project a speedy enlargement in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $1.74 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This upcoming growth can be linked to the escalating demand for safer, reliable tires, an increase in the need for consistent inspection accuracy throughout production lines, and boosted investments in automated inspections. Also, factors such as the growing adoption of AI-empowered robotic systems by tire manufacturers and the rising requirement for quicker, precise quality inspections are fuelling the growth. Within the upcoming forecasted period, significant trends to note includes AI-assisted vision systems for detecting defects, robotic arms for automated tire handling, IoT-facilitated monitoring of tire production, cloud-based quality management platforms, and predictive analytics for maintenance and defect prevention.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Robotic Tire Inspection System Market Landscape?

Growth in the robotic tire inspection system market is projected to be fueled by the expansion of the automotive industry. The automotive industry spans the creation, design, and marketing of motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, along with their elements and associated amenities. With the surging urbanization, the dependence on personal and commercial vehicles for transportation is increasing, thereby stimulating vehicle sales and production. The automotive industry benefits from robotic tire inspection systems as they offer accurate and reliable tire quality evaluations, decrease deficiencies, and enhance overall vehicle safety. For example, in March 2025, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Belgium-based group in the automobile industry that sets standards and lobbies, stated that global car sales reached 74.6 million units in 2024, marking a 2.5% increase compared to 2023 figures. Consequently, the automotive industry's expansion is spurring the growth of the robotic tire inspection system market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Robotic Tire Inspection System Market?

Major players in the Robotic Tire Inspection System Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Michelin Group

. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

. AMETEK Inc.

. VRAIA

. Nexen Tire Corporation

. Hunter Engineering Co.

. Uveye Inc.

. SwitchOn Inc.

. WheelRight Ltd.

. ProovStation Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Robotic Tire Inspection System Industry?

Leading firms in the robotic tire inspection system market are prioritizing the development of cutting-edge solutions like AI-based platforms that can process massive amounts of data in real-time. These AI-based platforms leverage artificial intelligence to analyze data, automate operations, and yield actionable insights or suggestions. For example, in October 2024, NEXEN TIRE, a tire production company based in South Korea, introduced its AI-facilitated automated tire inspection system. Built on a platform structure, the system integrates effortlessly into new production facilities and machinery. Through this automated product check system, NEXEN TIRE has extended its utilization of AI from tire design to manufacturing processes. By utilizing machine vision, the AI aids non-destructive inspection tools such as X-ray systems to spot structural defects and laser interferometry. Shearography is used to detect air bubbles by analyzing images that were once manually assessed.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Robotic Tire Inspection System Market

The robotic tire inspection system market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: 3D Imaging, Ultrasonic, Laser, Machine Vision, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Aircraft, Industrial Vehicles, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Tire Manufacturers, Automotive Service Centers, Airports, Logistics And Transportation, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Vision Cameras, Laser Scanners, Sensors, Robotic Arms, Conveyors, Lighting Systems, Actuators, Control Panels

2) By Software: Defect Detection Software, Data Analysis Software, Quality Reporting Software, Predictive Maintenance Software, Image Processing Software, AI Or Machine Learning Algorithms, Integration Software

3) By Services: Installation And Setup, Maintenance And Repair, Training And Support, Software Updates, Calibration Services, Consulting Services, Remote Monitoring

Robotic Tire Inspection System Market Regional Insights

The Robotic Tire Inspection System Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the leading region for the 2024 year. The report also anticipates Asia-Pacific to exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The regions detailed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

