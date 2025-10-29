Tax Audit, Audit ITR Deadlines Extended

Representational photo

New Delhi- The income tax department on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing I-T returns for AY 2025-26 by corporates and those assessees who need to get their accounts audited to December 10.

Under the Income Tax law, such taxpayers are required to file their returns of income by October 31.

The department further said these taxpayers can file the audited report till November 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2025-26, which is 31st October 2025, to 10th December 2025,” the CBDT said in a statement.

According to the tax law, October 31 is the deadline for ITR filing for those who have to get their books of accounts audited, like companies, proprietorship and partnership firms, while for individuals and HUFs the deadline is July 31.

Following industry representation, the income tax department had on September 25 extended the deadline for submission of audit reports for the 2024-25 fiscal by one month till October 31. This has now been further extended till November 10.