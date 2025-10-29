5 WWE Stars Who Could Challenge John Cena Upon His Return To RAW In Boston

John Cena's RAW return in Boston could spark blockbuster matches. Here are five possible opponents waiting for him.

Austin Theory's career-defining moment came at WrestleMania 39 when he defeated John Cena. Unfortunately, his momentum since then has slowed, leaving him struggling to regain the spotlight. Cena's return to RAW in Boston offers the perfect chance for Theory to reignite his career.

A rematch against the Greatest of All Time would allow Theory to prove that his WrestleMania victory was no fluke. For Cena, it would be another opportunity to elevate a younger star while continuing his farewell run.

Jey Uso has been carving his own path, aiming to establish himself as a singles star. While he has flirted with the World Championship picture, a victory over John Cena could cement his place as a true main-eventer.

The two have crossed paths before in tag team matches during Roman Reigns' feud with Cena, but a singles showdown would be a different story. A win over Cena would give Jey the credibility he needs to fully step out of his cousin's shadow.

Bron Breakker has been on a tear since turning on Seth Rollins and moving into the main event scene. Despite his dominance, he still lacks that one career-defining victory to solidify himself as the future of WWE.

Facing John Cena would provide exactly that. Defeating the GOAT would instantly elevate Breakker to the next level, giving him the credibility to stand among the company's top stars. For WWE, it would be the ultimate passing-of-the-torch moment.

The history between Rusev and John Cena is unforgettable. Their battles years ago produced some of the most memorable matches of that era. With Cena now on his farewell tour, fans have been eager to see the two collide once more.

A rematch would not only play on nostalgia but also give both men the chance to revisit a rivalry that helped define their careers. For longtime fans, it would be a fitting addition to Cena's final run.

LA Knight and John Cena once stood side by side as allies, but the dynamic could shift dramatically in Boston. Knight has been pushing toward the World Championship picture, and a match with Cena could be the springboard he needs.

The chemistry between the two is undeniable, and a showdown would benefit both men. For Knight, it would be the ultimate chance to prove he belongs in the main event. For Cena, it would be another opportunity to help elevate a rising star.