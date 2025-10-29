Does US Have Stamina To Last The Race With 'Pacing Threat' China?

MENAFN - Asia Times) When Donald Trump meets with Xi Jinping on Thursday, October 30, he won't be chatting with just any run-of-the-mill leader of a rival nation. Rather, he will be sitting down the with the chief representative of the United States'“pacing threat.”

In the Pentagon's lexicon, China has increasingly been presented as a“pacing challenge” or“pacing threat” − that is, a great-power rival against which a nation measures its strength, shapes its strategy and directs its resources across every domain of national power.

The phrase and concept has risen in military and academic circles since the turn of the 21st century. Its use in Washington to describe China dates to at least 2020, when Trump's then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper used it in a speech in Honolulu.

But what does it mean? For a country to be seen as a pacing threat, it must be rising and already a near-peer whose capabilities and ambitions directly challenge the dominant country's global position. A pacing threat doesn't merely aspire to catch up; it sets the tempo of competition.

Esper's successor in the Biden administration, Lloyd J. Austin III, continued to call China a“pacing threat,” explaining:“It means that China is the only country that can pose a systemic challenge to the United States in the sense of challenging us economically, technologically, politically and militarily.”

The significance goes beyond rhetoric. By defining China in these terms, Washington reorients its entire defense establishment around a new strategic benchmark. The United States' defense planning, industrial policy and global posture now revolve around a single question − how to keep up with and, if necessary, outpace Beijing.