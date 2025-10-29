Shillong: Art Exhibition 'I AM WITH YOU' Champions Empathy, Kindness

Project Empathy and Assam Rifles Public School hosted the launch of the empathy art exhibition I AM WITH YOU at All Saints Hall, Shillong. The Chief Justice of Meghalaya inaugurated the exhibition, Justice Soumen Sen, in the presence of principals, teachers, students, and members of the Assam Rifles fraternity, a press release said. "The exhibition celebrates empathy as both an emotion and a way of living -- expressed through the creativity and voices of young artists. It showcased artworks from participating schools, each narrating stories of connection, healing, and shared humanity", a release said.

Chief Justice on the Role of Young Artists

In his address, the Chief Justice remarked, "Young artists, you remind us that compassion can be as simple as noticing someone's pain, offering a helping hand, or celebrating another's joy. 'I Am With You' will encourage us to reflect on how we treat each other, and how we can make our communities more caring and inclusive."

Fostering Empathy Through Performance and Vision

Students of Assam Rifles Public School presented an Empathy Song and an inspiring Nukkad Natak (street play), reinforcing messages of kindness, inclusion and understanding through performance and art.

Speaking on the occasion, the Founder of Project Empathy shared, "We are moving forward with the vision to establish The Indian Empathy Institution, which will work towards informing and facilitating experiences of empathy as a concept and a lived experience in the future. Additionally, we also envision a future when empathy education will be the norm in our schools, addressing mental health and contributing towards nation-building by nurturing empathetic young humans at an early age."

Assam Rifles' Commitment to Community

DG Assam Rifles Lt General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of empathy: "Everyone deserves empathy and Assam Rifles is positively engaged with the communities in the far-flung and remote areas of the North East region."

Exhibition Details and Acknowledgements

The exhibition I AM WITH YOU will remain open to visitors from 29th to 31st October at All Saints Hall, Shillong, inviting the community to experience how art can heal, connect, and inspire empathy.

Project Empathy and Assam Rifles Public School extend heartfelt gratitude to all participating schools for their creativity and collaboration in bringing this initiative to life. Special appreciation goes to the principals, art teachers, and student artists whose imagination and dedication made I AM WITH YOU a meaningful platform for expressing compassion and shared humanity through art.

