Wife Cites Attempt To Silence Wangchuk, SC Seeks Report

File photo of Sonam Wangchuk

New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and the Ladakh administration on an amended plea of Sonam Wangchuk's wife which termed the climate activist's detention under the stringent National Security Act as illegal, arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights.

A bench of justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Union territory of Ladakh to file the response to the amended plea of Gitanjali J Angmo in 10 days and posted the matter for hearing on November 24.

It allowed senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo to file any rejoinder if any.

The amended plea said,“The detention order is founded upon stale FIRs, vague imputations, and speculative assertions, lacks any live or proximate connection to the purported grounds of detention and is thus devoid of any legal or factual justification.

“Such arbitrary exercise of preventive powers amounts to a gross abuse of authority, striking at the core of constitutional liberties and due process, rendering

the detention order liable to be vitiated by this court,” it said.