DIY Transport Launches Easy Auto Ship Service To Revolutionize Vehicle Shipping Across The U.S.

MENAFN - GetNews)



Trusted Auto Transport Company Introduces Customer-Centric Platform Offering Fast Quotes, Nationwide Delivery, and Transparent Pricing

DIY Transport, a nationally recognized leader in vehicle logistics, proudly announces the official launch of its flagship Easy Auto Ship service - a simplified, tech-driven auto transport platform designed to eliminate the complexity traditionally associated with shipping cars, trucks, SUVs, and specialty vehicles across the United States.

With increasing demand from online car buyers, relocating families, snowbirds, and dealerships, Easy Auto Ship is tailored to provide door-to-door transport backed by competitive pricing, insured carriers, and hands-on customer service.

“Our mission is to make vehicle transport simple and accessible,” said Head of Logistics at DIY Transport.“Easy Auto Ship delivers on that promise by combining modern technology with human-centered support. Whether you're moving across the state or across the country, we're making it easier, faster, and more transparent.”

A True“Easy Auto Ship” Experience from Start to Finish

The service is built around convenience, trust, and control. Key features include:



Instant, all-inclusive quotes with no hidden fees

Nationwide door-to-door transport in all 50 states

Flexible carrier options, including open and enclosed transport

Real-time tracking and updates throughout the shipment Fully licensed and insured carriers, pre-vetted by DIY Transport

Easy Auto Ship is ideal for a wide range of customers - from private individuals to commercial partners.

Built for Every Shipping Need



Individuals and Families: Relocating across state lines without adding mileage or stress

College Students and Military Personnel: Send vehicles safely without long-distance drives

Car Dealerships and Online Sellers: Ship inventory efficiently to buyers nationwide

Luxury and Classic Vehicle Owners: Use enclosed transport for high-value protection Snowbirds and Seasonal Travelers: Avoid seasonal wear-and-tear with professional shipping

Every transport is customized to fit the customer's schedule and vehicle requirements, with dedicated support throughout the process.

Streamlined Booking and Delivery

Booking with Easy Auto Ship is as simple as entering vehicle details and route preferences into the platform's online quote system. A vetted carrier is assigned, pick-up is arranged, and the vehicle is shipped with full tracking and delivery confirmation. DIY Transport's support team is available throughout to assist and ensure a seamless customer experience.

About DIY Transport

DIY Transport, LLC is a U.S.-based auto transport brokerage specializing in nationwide vehicle shipping for individuals, dealerships, corporate fleets, and specialty vehicle owners. With over a decade of experience and a robust network of certified carriers, the company is known for transparent pricing, dependable logistics, and customer-first service. The Easy Auto Ship platform represents the company's continued commitment to innovation, reliability, and ease of use.