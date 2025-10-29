VCI Global's Smart Bridge Appointed Exclusive Issuer And Treasury Manager For 1 Billion XVIQ Tokens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mandate Expected to Drive Recurring Revenues and Long-Term Value Creation Across AI, GPU, and Real-World Asset Markets

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”) today announced that its subsidiary Smart Bridge Technologies Limited (“Smart Bridge”) has been appointed as the exclusive issuer and treasury manager of the XVIQ token, a next-generation digital asset designed to support AI infrastructure, GPU cloud computing, and real-world asset (RWA) ecosystems.

The XVIQ token is scheduled to launch in Q1 2026, marking a significant milestone in the development of a sovereign-grade AI and digital asset economy. This mandate positions Smart Bridge as a key financial and operational pillar of the XVIQ ecosystem. Under the agreement, Smart Bridge will oversee the issuance of up to 1 billion XVIQ tokens, manage the XVIQ treasury, and monitor ecosystem liquidity and reserves. Once launched, this integrated structure will enable Smart Bridge to maintain token stability and facilitate cross-platform utility, including GPU access, RWA exchanges, and gold-backed token transactions.

Revenue and Growth Outlook

Smart Bridge's revenue potential from the XVIQ mandate is projected to be driven by three primary channels:

Treasury Management Return: Expected income from reserve allocations, staking programs, and liquidity operations.Transaction Fees: Anticipated revenues from token issuance, exchange listings, settlements, and cross-border payments.Ecosystem Utility Fees: Recurring consumption of GPU cloud services, cybersecurity-as-a-service, and RWA tokenization solutions.

Together, these revenue streams are designed to create a multi-channel, recurring income model that scales with ecosystem adoption. As XVIQ integration expands across AI, GPU, and RWA networks, Smart Bridge expects consistent growth in both transaction volumes and treasury value.

Strategic and Market Positioning

The XVIQ token is being developed as the core utility layer of a sovereign-grade AI and RWA economy. By integrating token issuance and treasury management within a unified framework, Smart Bridge aims to capture both short-term operational revenues and long-term value appreciation from its treasury holdings.

Market precedents validate this approach. Ethereum's utility-driven model evolved into a network processing billions of dollars in annual transactions, while Binance's BNB ecosystem demonstrated how utility integration and treasury oversight can reinforce token stability and drive compounding ecosystem revenues. Industry analyses note that BNB's continued growth stems from its expanding utility across trading, payments, and blockchain services - evidence that sustained functionality can translate into durable value creation.

Smart Bridge plans to apply a similar strategic framework to the AI and real-world asset sectors, where tokenized access and infrastructure-backed value have the potential to scale recurring revenues and enhance long-term token economics.

“This mandate marks a pivotal step for Smart Bridge as we prepare to launch and manage the XVIQ ecosystem in 2026. By overseeing both issuance and treasury, we are laying the foundation for a digital financial infrastructure that connects AI, GPU, and real-world asset markets. Our objective is to ensure that the XVIQ network delivers measurable, sustainable value to participants and shareholders over the long term,” said Henry Chai, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Bridge.

About Smart Bridge Technologies Limited

Smart Bridge Technologies is a Malaysia-based technology company specializing in AI-powered automation, enterprise-grade IT solutions, and digital transformation services. A subsidiary of VCI Global, Smart Bridge integrates its expertise in software development, systems integration, and digital consulting with new capabilities in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization advisory and blockchain-enabled financial solutions.

By combining AI innovation with capital markets insight, Smart Bridge delivers end-to-end solutions that help corporates, asset owners, and institutions unlock efficiency, scalability, and global investor access.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital market solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company's strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

