Aldar Earnings Surge On Property Boom, Delivering Record AED 6 Billion Profit

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)Aldar Properties has reported another record-breaking performance, underlining the strength of the UAE's property market and investor confidence in Abu Dhabi's real estate sector. The developer posted a net profit after tax of AED 6.0 billion for the first nine months of 2025, marking a 30% year-on-year increase, and the highest in its history-achieved despite growing tax obligations.

Revenue for the period rose 43% to AED 23.6 billion, as nearly every part of Aldar's portfolio delivered strong returns. In the third quarter alone, net profit climbed 49% year-on-year to AED 1.9 billion, supported by solid property sales and continued rental income growth.

Aldar's development business was a standout performer, recording AED 9.1 billion in UAE property sales during Q3-its highest quarterly sales ever-driven by strong demand for new project launches and available inventory. Notably, overseas and expatriate buyers represented 77% of Aldar's UAE sales during the first nine months of the year, reflecting Abu Dhabi's growing appeal as a safe-haven investment destination.

This demand has lifted Aldar's development revenue backlog to a record AED 66.5 billion, securing visibility on future income for the coming years. Meanwhile, the company's investment portfolio continues to expand, with recent acquisitions-including commercial assets in Masdar City-already contributing to revenue growth.

Flagship destinations such as Yas Mall also reported double-digit increases in tenant sales and footfall, underscoring the strength of Abu Dhabi's retail and tourism recovery.

