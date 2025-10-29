$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Paul Hough

Paul Hough


2025-10-29 03:10:33
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer Sport & Exercise Physiology, University of Westminster
Profile Articles Activity

I am a lecturer in sport and exercise physiology at the University of Westminster and an accredited Sport and Exercise Scientist. I have extensive experience helping professional and amateur athletes improve their training, nutrition and recovery. My research focuses on how sleep restriction influences fatigue and performance in high-performance environments (e.g., elite sports and the military).

Experience
  • –present Lecturer Sport & Exercise Physiology, University of Westminster
Education
  • 2010 St Mary's University, Twickenham, MSc Strength & Conditioning Science

The Conversation

MENAFN29102025000199003603ID1110266777



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search