Paul Hough

I am a lecturer in sport and exercise physiology at the University of Westminster and an accredited Sport and Exercise Scientist. I have extensive experience helping professional and amateur athletes improve their training, nutrition and recovery. My research focuses on how sleep restriction influences fatigue and performance in high-performance environments (e.g., elite sports and the military).

