Amazon Addresses Layoff Reports, Confirms 14,000 Corporate Job Cuts

Amazon has confirmed plans to cut thousands of jobs, addressing media reports about large-scale layoffs across its global offices. The company said its corporate workforce would see an overall reduction of approximately 14,000 roles.

In a message shared with employees and published on Amazon's official blog, Beth Galetti, Senior Vice-President of People Experience and Technology, said the move is part of efforts to streamline operations and re-focus resources on Amazon's biggest growth priorities.

She said the company aims to“get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we're investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers' current and future needs."

Galetti noted that while some teams will be reduced and others expanded, the overall change will mean a smaller corporate workforce. Most affected employees, she said, will have 90 days to look for a new role internally, with recruiting teams prioritising internal candidates to“help as many people as possible find new roles within Amazon.”

She added that those unable to transition or who choose not to do so will be offered support“including severance pay, outplacement services, health insurance benefits, and more.”

Galetti said the decision reflects how rapidly artificial intelligence is reshaping industries and internal operations.“This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we've seen since the Internet,” she wrote, adding that Amazon must now be“organised more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business.”

She said the company would“continue hiring in key strategic areas while also finding additional places we can remove layers, increase ownership, and realize efficiency gains.”

The note builds on earlier remarks from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who in June outlined how generative AI would fundamentally change the way work is done across the company. He said the technology will likely lead to“fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs,” and predicted that“in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company.”

Jassy urged employees to be proactive about AI adoption - learning, experimenting, and applying it across teams to innovate faster and operate more efficiently. Reflecting on his early years at Amazon, he said smaller, leaner teams once drove major impact through ambition and ownership, and that AI now provides a similar opportunity for reinvention.“Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well-positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company,” he wrote.