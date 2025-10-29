Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 700 Children Remain In Donetsk Region Mandatory Evacuation Zone


2025-10-29 03:09:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported during an online briefing by Yuliia Ryzhakova, Head of the Children's Services Department of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“In two settlements of two territorial communities in the region, where the compulsory evacuation of children together with their parents, guardians, or other legal representatives has been announced, 701 children from 575 families still remain,” Ryzhakova said.

In particular, she noted that 698 children from 574 families remain in Druzhkivka urban territorial community.

The RMA representative added that over the past week, 131 children from 103 families have been evacuated from the region under the compulsory evacuation procedure - all from Druzhkivka community.

Read also: Filashkin: 1,256 civilians remain in Pokrovsk, evacuation is nearly impossible

As reported, as of October 23, there were 675 families with 827 children remaining in settlements of Donetsk region where the forced evacuation of families with children is being conducted.

