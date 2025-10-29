403
Ministry Of Interior Ensures Legal Measures In Assault Incident Circulated Online
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With reference to video clips circulated on social media showing an individual assaulting another person, accompanied by indecent expressions and comments that contradict public morals and societal values.
The competent authority at the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Preventive Security Department, has successfully identified all individuals involved in the incident, apprehended them, and initiated the necessary legal measures against them in accordance with applicable regulations.
The Ministry of Interior affirms that it will not hesitate to take all necessary actions against anyone who engages in behaviour that violates the law and societal values, in order to preserve security and public order.
