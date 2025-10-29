403
Mastercard Signal 29/10: Buy Ahead Of Earnings? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between $562.69 (the upper band of its horizontal support zone) and $573.99 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Mastercard (MA) is a member of the S&P 100 and the S&P 500 indices. Both indices recorded fresh record highs amid rising bearish indicators. The Bull Bear Power Indicator for the S&P 500 is in extreme bullish territory at unsustainable levels, suggesting upside exhaustion is forming.
- The MA D1 chart shows price action breaking out above its horizontal support zone. It also shows price action below its descending Fibonacci Retracement Fan. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with an ascending trendline. The average bullish trading volumes are higher than the average bearish trading volumes. MA corrected as the S&P 500 recorded fresh records, a bearish confirmation, but bullish catalysts have emerged.
- MA Entry Level: Between $562.69 and $573.99 MA Take Profit: Between $651.41 and $683.98 MA Stop Loss: Between $527.33 and $542.07 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.51
