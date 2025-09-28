Pakistan’s Premier Commends Trump’s Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended US President Donald Trump for his intervention in achieving a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, stating it prevented a “major catastrophe” in South Asia, according to his office on Friday.
Sharif, along with Army Chief of Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, held a private meeting with Trump on Thursday in the Oval Office of the White House, which Islamabad referred to as a "warm and cordial meeting."
The premier referred to Trump as a “man of peace,” acknowledging his genuine attempts to resolve global disputes, as per the official statement.
Regarding the Middle East, Sharif praised Trump’s efforts to end the Gaza conflict, including his recent initiative to convene leaders from major Muslim nations in New York for a broad dialogue on restoring peace, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank.
Sharif further expressed appreciation to Trump for the trade deal arranged earlier this year and conveyed optimism that the historic alliance between Pakistan and the US would become even more robust under his stewardship.
US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also present at the meeting.
Before the talks, Trump described Sharif and Munir as “great leaders” while speaking to journalists.
