Trump-Linked WLFILOS Loses $1.43M In Tokens After Recent Buyback

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a significant move within the decentralized finance space, World Liberty Financial (WLFI ), associated with former U.S. President Donald Trump , has executed a substantial token burn, effectively reducing its circulating supply amid ongoing market volatility. The burn follows a strategic buyback effort and signals the project's commitment to tightening liquidity and addressing recent price declines.WLFI's Burn Strategy and Market Impact

World Liberty Financial's recent token burn marks a pivotal step in its broader strategy to manage supply and stabilize its market value. The plan originated from a governance vote that garnered overwhelming support-99% of WLFI holders backed the initiative. Under this framework, liquidity from specific pools managed by WLFI is used to fund buybacks, with tokens then permanently removed through burning. This mechanism is designed to diminish the total supply, thus aiming to curb downward pressure and boost token value.

Onchain data collected by Lookonchain indicates that WLFI collected around 4.91 million tokens ($1.01 million) from fees and liquidity earnings before executing a buyback worth $1.06 million. Consequently, 6.04 million WLFI tokens were repurchased on the open market and subsequently burned on both the Binance Smart Chain (BNB ) and Ethereum networks. Meanwhile, approximately 3.06 million WLFI tokens remain unburned on the Solana blockchain, pending future steps.

WLFI buyback and burn. Source: Lookonchain

The token's price has experienced a 33% decline over the past month, trading at around $0.205 as of Saturday - a rebound of over 6% in the last 24 hours. Nonetheless, WLFI remains significantly down from its peak, over 38% below the all-time high, illustrating ongoing challenges in the crypto markets amidst regulatory uncertainties and market volatility.

Community Approval and Future Outlook

The burn plan's approval was nearly unanimous, with community members supporting the proposal through a governance vote earlier this month. The strategy limits the burn process to fees derived strictly from liquidity pools directly controlled by WLFI, excluding third-party and community pools. Some onchain analysts have speculated that if sustained, the program could burn around 4 million WLFI tokens daily-amounting to nearly 2% of the total supply annually-though precise figures are yet to be confirmed.

The project's leadership emphasizes that this tokenomics strategy intends to create a deflationary effect, potentially improving market sentiment and token valuation over time. Given WLFI's connection to prominent figures and its large holdings, the project continues to attract attention within the crypto landscape.

Trump Family's Significant Stakes in WLFI

As previously reported, an entity linked to Donald Trump and his family controls roughly $5 billion worth of WLFI tokens, following a scheduled unlock earlier this month of 24.6 billion tokens. The firm's official records list DT Marks DEFI LLC and several Trump family members-including Donald Jr., Barron, and Eric-as initial holders of approximately 22.5 billion WLFI tokens. During recent trading moments, the token price briefly surged to $0.40 but later stabilized around $0.21, reflecting volatile market dynamics amid the broader crypto environment.

This involvement underscores the project's prominence in both political and crypto spheres, fueling speculation on its long-term impact and potential price trajectories within the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency regulation and DeFi developments.

