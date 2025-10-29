403
Honeywell Signal 29/10: A Buy After Earnings? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between $209.41 (the upper band of its horizontal support zone) and $215.48 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Honeywell International (HON) is a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, NASDAQ 100, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500 indices. All four indices recorded fresh record highs amid rising bearish indicators. The Bull Bear Power Indicator for the S&P 500 is in extreme bullish territory at unsustainable levels, suggesting upside exhaustion is forming.
- The HON D1 chart shows price action breaking out above its horizontal support zone. It also shows price action between its descending 38.2% and 50.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level following a double breakout. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with an ascending trendline. The bullish trading volumes rose during the breakout, while bearish trading volumes are decreasing. HON corrected as the S&P 500 Index recorded fresh records, a bearish confirmation, but bullish indicators have accumulated.
- HON Entry Level: Between $209.41 and $215.48 HON Take Profit: Between $253.81 and $266.50 HON Stop Loss: Between $192.12 and $200.72 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.57
