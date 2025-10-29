Firefighters In Panama Save Six People After A Canal Suddenly Overflowed -
None of the victims sustained serious injuries, although they received preventative medical attention from emergency units. The incident occurred amidst a red alert issued by authorities in the districts of Barú, Renacimiento, and Tierras Altas, due to heavy rains and increased river and stream flows caused by Hurricane Melissa. The Bugaba Fire Department reported that it is maintaining personnel on constant monitoring at various points throughout the province, due to the risk of further flooding and emergencies related to weather conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment