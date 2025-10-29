Firefighters In Panama Save Six People After A Canal Suddenly Overflowed

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Six people were rescued by units of the Bugaba Regional Fire Department after being trapped by the overflow of a canal on the Malagueto farm, located in the area known as La Grapa, Barú district, Chiriquí province. According to the official report, those rescued include three men, two of them minors, and three women, two adults and one minor, who were on the farm when the water level suddenly rose due to the heavy rains in the region. Firefighters entered the affected area and rescued all six people, taking them to safety.

None of the victims sustained serious injuries, although they received preventative medical attention from emergency units. The incident occurred amidst a red alert issued by authorities in the districts of Barú, Renacimiento, and Tierras Altas, due to heavy rains and increased river and stream flows caused by Hurricane Melissa. The Bugaba Fire Department reported that it is maintaining personnel on constant monitoring at various points throughout the province, due to the risk of further flooding and emergencies related to weather conditions.