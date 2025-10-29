'Even Fire God Is Angry': Hanuman Beniwal Targets Rajasthan CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 29 (IANS) On the foundation day of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), party chief Hanuman Beniwal launched a fierce attack on both the state and central governments during a mega rally at the Polytechnic College grounds in Bikaner on Tuesday.

Addressing a massive gathering of supporters, Beniwal accused the BJP government in Rajasthan of weakening the state on every front, remarking that“even the fire god is angry.”

Beniwal said that only those who cultivate agriculture are true farmers, claiming that he has always stood with farmers and will continue to fight for their rights.

“When it comes to the youth, I am determined to oppose the Agniveer scheme till the very end,” he said.

Referring to his past protests, he added,“When injustice was done to farmers in Delhi, I left power and joined them on the streets. I haven't changed - when I fight, I fight till the final stage, not the semi-finals.”

Attacking Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Beniwal alleged that law and order in the state has deteriorated sharply, with rising crime and increasing ransom threats to businessmen.

“The BJP government is protecting criminals and promoting officials who encourage mafias. This is not a good beginning,” he said.

Beniwal didn't spare former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot either, claiming,“Earlier, people said Gehlot and Vasundhara were working together. Now it seems Gehlot is with Bhajan Lal. Criminals are so emboldened that they are threatening even the Chief Minister and police officers.”

He said that Rajasthan today ranks number one in crime - the people must ask who is responsible for this.

Speaking about youth issues, Beniwal reminded the audience of his 127-day-long protest to cancel the fake police station in-charge recruitment, which ultimately forced the RPSC to take corrective action.

He urged the youth to rise against“mafia rule” and announced that the RLP's next major rally will be held in Marwar, marking the start of a“decisive fight against the mining and land mafia.”

As the event concluded, Beniwal interacted directly with the crowd, asking,“Do you want to contest the Panchayat elections or not?”

The audience roared in response,“Yes, we will!”

He then called upon party workers from Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Barmer, and Jodhpur to prepare for the upcoming polls.