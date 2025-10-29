403
stc partners with Mobile Arts to Enable Blacknut cloud gaming service to its customers in Kuwait
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 29 October 2025: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced its strategic partnership with Blacknut, a leading global provider of cloud gaming solutions. The collaboration aims to introduce a new cloud-based gaming service for stc customers, expanding the Company’s portfolio of value-added services (VAS), especially under stc’s selection of entertainment solutions. This partnership is supported by Mobile Arts through its platform, MobiBox, which connects global content providers like Blacknut with telecom operators through direct carrier billing and helps ensure a smooth, accessible experience for users.
Through this partnership, stc customers can enjoy a seamless cloud-based gaming experience through Blacknut’s global platform, which allows users to play over 500 premium video games directly through a web browser without needing to download or install any applications on their devices. One of the primary benefits of the platform is that it eliminates the need for storage space on a device, especially for large sized video games that require lengthy download times. Additionally, the platform instantly provides users with unlimited access to a wide library of the latest video games across multiple genres, all through a contract-free monthly subscription.
Mobile Arts plays a central role in this collaboration, managing payment integration through MobiBox to deliver frictionless subscriptions through direct carrier billing. It allows stc users to access Blacknut’s cloud gaming catalog, while also supporting targeted advertising campaigns to boost engagement and expand the service’s reach.
The Blacknut cloud gaming service will be available as an add-on subscription to stc’s customers bill, offering flexible payment options and simplified access for gamers of all ages. The initiative aligns with stc’s commitment to deliver innovative digital solutions that go beyond traditional connectivity. Such services are introduced by stc under its strategic direction to continuously enhance the lifestyles choices of its customers through innovative and more integrated experiences.
Additionally, stc emphasized its ongoing commitment to partnering with local and international businesses that can assist the Company in enhancing and evolving the experiences provided to its growing customer base. With its focus on online entertainment solutions, as well as other market segments, stc aims to offer a range of services that fulfill the demands of its diverse customer base, whether individuals or corporates. Forming strong partnerships with industry leaders of all sizes has enables stc to consistently introduce new experiences that keep pace with the evolving needs of today’s connected world. stc will continue to explore new opportunities and solutions that aim to enhance the overall experience delivered to its customers.
