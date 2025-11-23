The Kashmir Syllabus Stuck In 1990 Won't Fly In 2030

Representational Photo

By Tariq Maqbool

In a first-grade class in Srinagar, little kids sing the ABC lesson from a book printed in 2011. The pages are yellow and the cover is held on by tape.

A few miles away, another class learns the same letters by making an airplane fly across a bright screen.

The state's answer to that joy is a letter that says,“Stop or we will close you down.”

Kashmir is fighting over books, but the real fight is over time.

Should 2.2 million students move forward, or stay stuck in the past?

The education department says all schools must use only JKBOSE books. Schools that refuse can lose their licence.

Leaders call the plan“one book for all.” Parents who have seen both kinds of books call it a trap.

Let's look inside the two sets of pages.

The JKBOSE math book for Class 3 shows a calculator as a rare lab tool. It never asks kids to spot a pattern or build a model.

A modern book of the same grade shows how to map real flood data on a tablet.

The gap is wide and it is deep.

Even then, some parents cheer the crackdown. They fear new books mean high fees. No one has told them that an e-book set now costs less than the old paper one.