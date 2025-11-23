Economist: Crypto Market Avoiding Major Capitulation-What It Means For Investors

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Market Outlook and Analyst Perspectives on Bitcoin's Future

Despite recent volatility, macroeconomist Lyn Alden suggests that a significant crash in Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market appears unlikely at this stage. Her outlook challenges the typical narrative of imminent market capitulation, emphasizing a more measured view based on current macroeconomic conditions and investor sentiment.

During a recent episode of the What Bitcoin Did podcast, Alden stated,“We haven't hit euphoric levels in this cycle; therefore, there's less reason to expect a major capitulation.” She further explained that the ongoing market cycle may extend beyond expectations, noting that its drivers are more macroeconomic and interest-driven rather than solely influenced by the halving event. This perspective aligns with other industry voices, such as Matt Hougan of Bitwise, who recently dismissed the traditional four-year cycle theory, predicting the market could“stay in this phase for several more years.”

Market Realities and Diverging Views

However, not all experts agree. Vineet Budki, CEO of Sigma Capital, anticipates a significant retracement for Bitcoin, estimating a decline of 65% to 70% over the next two years. His analysis underscores the possibility of a deeper correction, contrasting with Alden's more optimistic outlook.

Lyn Alden spoke to Danny Knowles on the What Bitcoin Did podcast. Source: YouTube

Alden pointed out that market outcomes rarely match investor expectations of extreme optimism or pessimism. She remarked,“It's usually not as good as people expect and it's usually not as bad as people expect.” As Bitcoin experienced a decline from an all-time high of $125,100 on October 5 to lows around $80,700, it has somewhat recovered to approximately $85,710, according to CoinMarketCap. The recent pullback reflects shifting sentiment, with many traders previously expecting year-end strength and new highs, some even calling for a move toward $250,000.

Market Sentiment and the Nature of Bull Markets

With Bitcoin now down 22.46% over the past month, traders are anxious for the next upward cycle. Alden warns against assuming that bull markets are guaranteed, emphasizing that no one is owed a sustained upward trend. Her view encourages investors to maintain realistic expectations and focus on long-term fundamentals rather than short-term price movements.

Looking ahead, Alden predicts Bitcoin could reach $100,000 by 2026 and potentially set new all-time highs in that year or the following one. Her perspective underscores the importance of patience and resilience in the volatile crypto landscape, especially amid changing macroeconomic factors.

