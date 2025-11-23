Naga Chaitanya: Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies Of The Actor Check Here

South actor Naga Chaitanya has turned 39. He was born on November 23, 1986, in Hyderabad. Naga is the son of superstar Nagarjuna and has been a part of many hit films. On his birthday, we're going to tell you about his highest-grossing movies

Naga Chaitanya's 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, had a budget of 180 crores and collected 132 crores, making it a disaster. Aamir Khan starred.

Naga Chaitanya's 2025 film Thandel had a 70 crore budget and earned 93.5 crores. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, it starred Sai Pallavi and was a hit.

Naga Chaitanya's 2014 film Manam, directed by Vikram K. Kumar, earned 67 crores on a 30 crore budget. It starred Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Nagarjuna and was a blockbuster.

Naga Chaitanya's 2019 film Majili, by director Shiva Nirvana, was made on a 25 crore budget and earned 67 crores. It starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and was a blockbuster.

Naga Chaitanya's 2019 film Venky Mama had a 40 crore budget and earned 66 crores. Directed by Bobby Kolli, it starred Venkatesh Daggubati and Raashii Khanna and was a hit.

The 2022 film Bangarraju starred Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan, and Nagarjuna. With a 35 crore budget, it earned 65 crores. Directed by Kalyan Krishna, it was a hit.

Naga Chaitanya's 2021 hit film Love Story starred Sai Pallavi in the lead role. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, this movie had a budget of 35 crores and did business of 63 crores.

Director Kalyan Krishna's 2017 superhit Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, starring Naga Chaitanya, had a 25 crore budget and earned 50 crores. Rakul Preet Singh also starred.

Naga Chaitanya's 2011 superhit 100% Love, directed by Sukumar, had a 15 crore budget and earned 40 crores. It starred Tamannaah Bhatia and Tara Alisha in lead roles.

Naga Chaitanya's 2013 film Tadakha had a 20 crore budget and collected 39 crores. Directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani, it starred Tamannaah Bhatia.