India Strengthens Textile, Sericulture Ties With Georgia During High-Level Delegation Visit

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) To strengthen cooperation in sericulture research, textiles, and apparel trade, a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Textiles concluded a successful multi-sectoral engagement in Georgia from November 17 to 21, the ministry said in an official statement on Sunday.

The delegation, which was led by P. Sivakumar, Member Secretary, Central Silk Board (CSB) and Secretary General, International Sericultural Commission (ISC), participated in the 11th BACSA International Conference – CULTUSERI 2025, where Sivakumar delivered the Opening Address representing ISC, highlighting India's leadership in traditional silk knowledge and its relevance to creative and cultural industries.

He also presented a technical paper titled“The Chronicles of Wild Silk.”

During the visit, CSB showcased its innovative“5-in-1 Silk Stole,” a premium product integrating Mulberry, Oak Tasar, Tropical Tasar, Muga, and Eri silks.

Conceived under the initiative of the Member Secretary, the product was highlighted as a unique representation of India's rich silk heritage with strong market potential.

During this visit, the delegation engaged with key Georgian institutions, including universities, sericulture laboratories, research centres, textile companies, apparel manufacturers, carpet traders, and the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

These interactions emphasised opportunities for enhancing bilateral textile trade, promoting industry collaborations, and exploring joint research in sericulture.

Meetings with senior officials of the Government of Georgia focused on identifying new areas of cooperation, improving market access, and expanding trade in textiles, apparel, carpets, and value-added silk products.

The discussions during the meetings opened up new avenues for trade diversification, particularly in carpets and high-value textile products, reflecting strong interest from both sides.

Additionally, the visit established clear pathways for institutional partnerships and technical collaboration, facilitating long-term knowledge exchange and capacity building. India's active participation in the BACSA international platform further reinforced its global role in advancing sustainable sericulture and textile development.