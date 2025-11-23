Qatar Win Two Gold, One Bronze As World Military Parachuting Championship Ends

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar soared to glory at the 47th CISM World Military Parachuting Championship 2025, claiming two gold medals and a bronze at the conclusion of a spectacular event organised by the Qatar Air Sports Committee at Umm Shakhout Airport.

The national team triumphed in both the team and individual target accuracy competitions, finishing ahead of strong contenders from the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Germany.

Khaled Shajaa secured individual gold with a flawless performance, while Mohammed Saeed Al-Marri earned bronze in the same category. The Qatari team, composed of Shajaa, Abdulaziz Al-Hajjaji, Saleh Al-Obaidli, and Mohammed Al-Attas, claimed the team gold, showcasing seamless coordination and unparalleled precision.

Brigadier General Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Otaibi, Commander of the Joint Special Forces and Chairman of the Qatar Air Sports Committee, dedicated these victories to the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, and the people of Qatar.

He praised the athletes' hard work, discipline, and determination, emphasizing that their achievements reflect the nation's unwavering support for sports excellence. The championship, featuring 320 athletes from 30 countries, was praised for its exceptional organisation, technical standards, and hospitality.

Col Nilton Gomes Filho, President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), commended Qatar for delivering a“model championship” that reflected high sporting standards and cultural exchange.

“Qatar has delivered a model championship of the highest standards, combining exceptional organisation with warm hospitality for all participants. From start to finish, Qatar's arrangements ensured athletes from 30 countries competed in optimal conditions, resulting in outstanding performances across the board,” he said.

“This event is more than a competition; it is a meeting point that reflects the cultures, values, and shared passion of nations through military sports,” he added.

The top performers receive their medals.

Meanwhile, in the women's section, China claimed the team title in the accuracy landing competition with 66 points. France was second with 84 points, followed by South Korea in third place with 112 points. Morocca finished fourth with 159 points.

China's Yong Miao won the women's individual title with 7 points. France's Lucy Oliver finished second with 10 points, and China's Li Zhaohong came in third with 11 points.

Participating delegations expressed admiration for Qatar's flawless facilities, arrangements, and attention to detail, highlighting the country's leadership in international air sports.

The closing ceremony featured a stunning display by the Qatari Armed Forces and aerobatic parachuting teams, captivating spectators with precision formations.

The event also enjoyed extensive media coverage, with Salem Al-Fahida, Head of Media Affairs at QASC, noting the influx of elite photographers and social media specialists who broadcast the 'mark of quality' of the championship to the world.