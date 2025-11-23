Taymoor Al Shahania Lands Qetaifan Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Taymoor Al Shahania displayed impressive grit to capture the Qetaifan Cup, a Purebred Arabian Conditions race for 3YO+ run over 1200m at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

The four-year-old bay colt, owned by Al Bida Racing and trained by Ibrahim Khaled Elahmed, shadowed the longtime leader before unleashing a perfectly timed run under Alberto Sanna, snatching victory in the final strides by a short head from a valiant Naseeb Zakhir.

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi presented the trophies to the winning connections.

Alberto Sanna rides Taymoor Al Shahania to victory. PICS: Juhaim/QREC

The meeting witnessed a total of nine thrilling races with action set to resume on Wednesday at the Al Rayyan Racecourse featuring the prestigious Ras Laffan Cup.

14th Al Uqda Race Meeting Qetaifan Cup winners: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Qetaifan Cup - Purebred Arabian Conditions (Class 2)

Taymoor Al Shahania, Ibrahim Khaled Elahmed, Alberto Sanna

Local Thoroughbred Handicap (0-65)

Moharb, Gassim Al Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Purebred Arabian Handicap (65-85)

Duke Of Monlau, Mohammed Al Ghazali, Damien Morin

Thoroughbred Handicap 55-75

Mawhob, Mohammed Ahmed Al-Hajri, Salman Fahad Al-Hajri

Thoroughbred Handicap (55-75)

Far Shot, Mohammed Hassan Al Matwi, Salman Fahad Al-Hajri

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (0-65)

Thahan, Saeed Al Shafi, Tomas Lukasek

Local Thoroughbred Rated Maiden Plate

Muraykh, Owaida Salem Al Hajri, Abdulla Rashid Al-Hajri

Thoroughbred Handicap (0-60)

Thunder Valley, Hadi Al Ramzani, Damien Morin

Thoroughbred Handicap (0-70)

Ghassan, Eng. Osama Omer Al-Dafea, Gavin Matt Ryan