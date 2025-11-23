Anandpur Sahib Resonates With 'Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal' Slogans To Mark Sacrifice Of Guru Teg Bahadur

MENAFN - IANS) Anandpur Sahib, Nov 23 (IANS) This holy city resonated with the slogans of 'Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal' on Sunday as crowds of devotees started converging here for the beginning of three-day commemorative events to mark the supreme sacrifice of 'Hind Di Chadar', the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, who laid the foundation stone of the city in 1665 and named it Chak Nanaki after his mother, Mata Nanaki.

Accompanying AAP national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended Akhand Path at Gurdwara Sahib, near Baba Budha Dal Chhauni, here.

One of the most sacred sites in Sikhism, Anandpur Sahib, revered for its historical, cultural, and religious significance, has played a pivotal role in the evolution of Sikh identity and tradition.

The prominent events to mark Guru Sahib's 350th martyrdom anniversary till November 25 comprise nagar kirtans (religious processions), heritage walks, a 'sarv dharm sammelan' (meeting of all faiths), an exhibition on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur at 'Virasat-e-Khalsa' memorial, a special one-day Vidhan Sabha session at Bhai Jaita-ji memorial, besides traditional martial art Gatka and events like tent pegging, 'dhal-talwar' duel, 'shastra darshan', and sword fusion.

For the first time, the Assembly session will be organised in Anandpur Sahib, the birthplace of the Khalsa and home to one of the five Takhts (thrones of authority in Sikhism).

More than three and a half centuries ago, "at a time when fear ruled India, one divine soul rose to protect the light of truth and freedom", remarked Surinder Pal Singh Ahuja, Founder Director of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Leadership Academy, in remembrance of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, revered as Hind Di Chadar, the Shield of India.

The history goes back to 1675 when the Kashmiri Pandits and the Hindu community were facing unbearable persecution and forced conversion of their religion. These Pandits approached Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib-ji at Anandpur Sahib, Punjab and sought his protection.

After hearing their concerns, Guru Sahib decided to support the thought of fearlessly and fairly following one's faith.

Guru Sahib told the Pandits to ask the then ruler, Aurangzeb, to try and convert his (Guru Teg Bahadur's) religion.

"If they succeed in converting me, we will also convert to Islam as well," Guru Sahib had said.

To support the cause, Guru Sahib travelled miles all across India, spreading the message of humanity and freedom to follow one's soul.

During his visit, Guru Sahib, along with devotees, was taken in custody in Agra by the army of Aurangzeb. The rulers threatened him and tortured the devotees Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dayala in front of his eyes, but Guru Sahib remained calm and firm. When rulers failed to force him to convert, Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib was beheaded in November 1675 at Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

"Guru Sahib sacrificed his head with serenity, but never bowed with his spirit unshaken. He embraced martyrdom, proving that truth can be tortured but never defeated," observed Ahuja.

"Guru Teg Bahadur stood not for a community or a religion, but for the universal right of every soul to live with freedom of conscience. He did not fight with swords or armies but with truth, compassion, and courage," Ahuja said.

State Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who is in-charge of making preparations for official events, said the sacred land of Anandpur Sahib, associated with the Ninth Guru, is fully ready to receive devotees from across the world with devotion and reverence.

He said the government is commemorating the 350th year of Guru Sahib's supreme martyrdom with complete dedication.

Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said all arrangements for the large influx of devotees expected between November 23 and 25 have been meticulously completed to ensure that no devotee faces any difficulty. Both ministers appealed to the global 'sangat' to visit Anandpur Sahib and offer their respects during these historic ceremonies. They said the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who stood as a defender of religious freedom and human rights and embodied compassion, sacrifice, and courage, remain a guiding light for all humanity.

On November 24, the Nagar Kirtan will commence at 8 a.m. from Kiratpur Sahib and proceed to Anandpur Sahib. A Heritage Walk will take place at 10 a.m., followed by 'kaav uccharan, dhadhi vaar" performances and kavi sessions on Guru Sahib's life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main pandal.

A special session of the Vidhan Sabha dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur will be held at 1 p.m. at Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial, after which Gatka and other martial arts presentations will be held at 2 p.m. at Charan Ganga Stadium.

Another drone show will be held at 5 p.m. at Virasat-e-Khalsa, and the sangat will be blessed again with Katha and Kirtan Darbar at 6 p.m. at the main pandal.

On November 25, the bhog ceremony of Sri Akhand Path Sahib will be performed at 10 a.m. at the main pandal. A state-level blood donation and tree plantation drive will commence at 11 a.m. from Virasat-e-Khalsa, followed by a 'Sarbat Da Bhala' congregation at noon, where prominent religious, social, and political personalities will participate.

The three-day celebrations will conclude with a grand drone show at 5 p.m., though the drone show will continue daily until November 29.

To facilitate lakhs of devotees, the government has ensured extensive arrangements.

Shuttle services will operate from all parking zones to the main locations, including Gurdwara Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Virasat-e-Khalsa, the main pandal, tent cities, and help desks.

All parking areas have been equipped with CCTV surveillance, lighting, barricading, traffic marshals, clear signboards, and mobile toilet facilities. Two major tent cities have been established with accommodation for nearly 10,000 devotees.

Round-the-clock medical services, including fully equipped ambulances, have been ensured. Additionally, more than 8,000 police personnel have been deployed under senior officers to ensure safety, smooth movement, and convenience for all devotees visiting Anandpur Sahib during the commemorations.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at...)