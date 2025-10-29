ISI, DGFI Set Up Joint Intelligence Mechanism As Pakistan-Bangladesh Ties Deepen

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Bangladesh has become the latest playground for the ISI and since Muhammad Yunus took charge, Pakistani officials have become frequent flyers to the country. India kept a close watch during the four-day visit by Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza to Bangladesh.

During his visit, he met with Chief Adviser to the interim government, Muhammad Yunus. He also held meetings with the military leadership of the country.

While these meetings clearly suggest that both Bangladesh and Pakistan are looking to align closely militarily, the cause for concern was the presence of an ISI official in this delegation.

Officials say that the ISI officials were invited so that the two countries could share Intelligence with the DGFI.

It was decided that the DGFI and ISI would work closely and in order to do so, a Joint Intelligence Mechanism was established.

Another official said that India would have to remain on high-alert owing to this development. This joint mechanism by the ISI and DGFI would focus on monitoring the Bay of Bengal. It would also keep a close watch on the airspace along India's eastern flank.

Another major development was the setting up of a special ISI cell inside the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka. This cell would ensure cooperation between the ISI, DGFI and Bangladesh's National Security Intelligence.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the cell is not just aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries. Both have a common enemy in India and their agencies would work against our interests, officials said.

The ISI had very little presence when Sheikh Hasina was in power. While their presence has increased under Yunus, the cause for concern is that it is now official. This would mean that their activities would carried out without any scrutiny.

Another official cited the Sri Lanka example when comparing it with the situation in Bangladesh. The High Commission in Sri Lanka have officials of the ISI. They had devised a major plot to infiltrate people into South India.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) however busted this plot that involved not just setting up modules in South India, but also carrying out a series of attacks.

The Bangladesh operations would be similar in nature, but the focus would be largely around North East and West Bengal. While both countries pledged to work hand-in-hand on sharing of Intelligence, there have also been a lot of developments on the defence front.

Pakistan has offered Bangladesh assistance on the technical and military front. This would include supply of infantry, artillery systems, training programmes, joint naval and air force exercises.

Dhaka has sought from Pakistan its Fata-series rocket systems and JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

Pakistan has agreed to the needs of Bangladesh and very soon a delegation would travel to Dhaka to finalise these deals. A delegation would be in Dhaka as early as next month to sign the agreements so that these deals could go through.

A security official said that this bonhomie between Pakistan and Bangladesh since the fall of the Hasina government has gone up hundred fold.

This is no doubt a major cause for concern for New Delhi. While India and its armed forces are perfectly capable of handling any threat due to this new found relationship, it still however would remain a concern as the officials cannot let their guard down, officials say.