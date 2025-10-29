403
Türkiye Pursues Green, Digital Growth
(MENAFN) Türkiye is actively pursuing the goal to “jointly grow global prosperity based on green transformation, digitalization, investment-friendly policies, and global cooperation,” according to the Turkish vice president during a forum in Saudi Arabia.
The 9th Future Investment Initiative Forum, hosted in Riyadh, welcomed attendees under the theme: “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.”
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, following his address at the opening session, took part in a roundtable discussion on “the true cost of economic security,” which was led by former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
The discussion centered on the future trajectory of international trade, the effects of geopolitical shifts on investments, emerging prospects driven by digital and green transformation, and the development of a fair, sustainable, and inclusive growth model.
“As Türkiye, we are advocating for a vision of an open and resilient economy, strengthened by strategic diversification,” Yilmaz noted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
He further emphasized, “With our strategic geographic location, strong production infrastructure, and innovative startup ecosystem, Türkiye continues to be a reliable logistics hub between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East."
Adding to the forum’s discussions, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek highlighted the transformative power of globalization, noting that since 1990, the volume of global trade has nearly sextupled, lifting one billion people out of poverty.
