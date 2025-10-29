Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ignitis Group To Present 9M 2025 Results On 12 November


2025-10-29 03:01:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) will release its 9M 2025 results on Wednesday, 12 November 2025. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts to be held on the same day at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.

To join the earnings call online or by phone, please register at:

All questions of interest can be directed to the Group's Investor Relations team in advance, after registering, or live during the earnings call.

Presentation slides will be available for download prior the call at:

The First nine months 2025 interim report, Fact Sheet (in Excel) and other published documents will be available for download at:

For additional information, please contact:

Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...

Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
...


