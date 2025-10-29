Ignitis Group To Present 9M 2025 Results On 12 November
To join the earnings call online or by phone, please register at:
All questions of interest can be directed to the Group's Investor Relations team in advance, after registering, or live during the earnings call.
Presentation slides will be available for download prior the call at:
The First nine months 2025 interim report, Fact Sheet (in Excel) and other published documents will be available for download at:
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment