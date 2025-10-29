403
Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and Indonesia Exim Bank Sign Letter of Intent to Strengthen Cooperation in Shariah-Compliant Investment and Support Indonesia’s Financial Sector
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) JAKARTA, Indonesia, October 27, 2025/ -- The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (, the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and Indonesia Eximbank today announced the signing of a landmark Letter of Intent (LOI) expressing their intention to explore a potential USD 30 million Line of Finance (LoF) facility to be extended by ICD to Indonesia Eximbank (the““Facility”).
The proposed Facility is intended to be used by Indonesia Eximbank for onward financing of eligible private sector enterprises whose operations have strong development impact in Indonesia. In deploying the Facility, there will be strong focus on supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large corporates whose operations have the potential of boosting national export performance and the growth and development of export-oriented halal industries in Indonesia thereby driving economic growth and strengthening national development.
Following the signing of the LOI, Mohammad Asheque Moyeed, Acting Director of Banking Department of ICD commented:
Indonesia Eximbank expressed its appreciatio’ for ICD’s proactive engagement, emphasizing that the proposed Facility will be efficiently channeled to finance eligible businesses, unlocking new opportunities for Indonesian enterprises and contributing to the advancement of export-oriented halal businesses and the growth of the Islamic finance industry in Indonesia.
Anwar Harsono, Managing Director of Finance, Operations, & Information Technology of Indonesia Eximbank said:
“This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to strengthen’ng Indonesia’s export sector and expanding SME access to financing. We believe this Facility will support the growth of export-oriented halal industries and further strengthen Ind’nesia Eximbank’s role as the Special Mission Vehicle of the Ministry of Finance in promoting national businesses, particularly halal products, in the inte”national market.”
ICD has a strong track record of providing Line of Finance facilities to financial institutions across its 56 member countries. This partnership with Indonesia Eximbank represents a strategic step in expanding ICD’s footprint and growing impact in its member countries within the ASEAN region and promoting inclusive and sustainable private sector growth.
