403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
7 in 10 UAE residents call for more education on the ethical use of AI, new De Montfort University Dubai study reveals
(MENAFN- Houbara Communicatons) Dubai, UAE – October 28 2025: Nearly three-quarters of UAE residents say they want greater awareness and education on the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), a new study shows.
The survey, carried out by De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai, shows that rapid expansion of AI software and its widespread adoption across multiple industries has led to a growing responsibility in how people think about technolo’y’s role in their lives and work.
While more than 60% of respondents said they were frequently using programmes like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Copilot for learning, problem-solving, or work, 72% of them said greater awareness and education on the technology was needed.
And though 59% of UAE residents overall said they felt confident entering the job market upon graduation, that figure drops to 44% amon– 18–24-year-olds, showing the growing need for educators to prepare graduates for the rapidly changing industries they are set to enter.
DMU Dubai, which conducted the research, is a leader in the field of AI education, having integrating innovative use of generative software in the classroom, grounding students in ethical and innovative use of the AI to help shape the industries they will go on to work in.
Having opened in 2021, DMU Dubai is this month celebrating a move to a new, improved campus location in Dubai Internet City. The standalone facility offers around 3,000 students higher quality teaching areas and facilities and sits right in the centre of Dubai’s Internet City, alongside firms like Google, HP, LinkedIn, Microsoft and Facebook.
D’U’s Professor Shushma Patel, who last year became th’ UK’s first Pro Vice-Chancellor of AI, said the findings showed how vital universities will be in ensuring the power of AI is used responsibly.
She “aid: “Of all the technological breakthroughs we have seen in the past 50 years, nothing matches the power and potential“of AI. “As industries race to exploit this potential it is vital universities stay on the front foot, ensuring their students master these skills responsibly, aware of the ethical implications of the technology while embracing the innovation it ”an yield.”
The DMU Dubai survey explored how people across generations are adapting to the age of AI, from how they use it day-to-day to what they expect from education and employers in an increasingly digital economy, offering a national snapshot of attitudes toward AI, learning, and employability.
While two-thirds of respondents (67%) said AI tools make life easier, nearly half (47%) expressed concern that they could weaken learning and critical thinking if relied on too heavily. The data suggests that UAE residents are moving from curiosity about AI to a more reflective, values-based relationship with it.
The research also highlights how human capabilities remain central in an AI-driven world. More than half (56%) of respondents said their university experience gave them transferable skills they still use today, even outside their degree field, reinforcing the continued value of creativity, communication, adaptability, and problem-solving in the modern workplace.
While the survey showed that only 44% of young people felt confident about entering the AUE jobs market, DMU Dubai offers a unique teaching approach aimed at addressing exactly this issue: block teaching.
While conventional university education sees students tackle several different modules simultaneously, with a full set of exams at the end of the year, block teaching arranges each module after the other, with related assessments at the end of each block, avoiding a busy exam period and allowing students to focus deeply on each subject area.
The study found strong support for block teaching model, with 52% of respondents saying focusing on one subject at a time in intensive blocks is a more effective way to learn than studying multiple subjects simultaneously. De Montfort University Dubai is currently the only university in the region offering this model.
The findings coincide with DMU Dubai’s relocation to a purpose-built 85,000-square-foot campus in Dubai Internet City, home to leading global organisations such as Google, HP, LinkedIn, Microsoft, and Meta. Designed to accommodate up to 3,000 students, the new campus reflects the universi’y’s commitment to preparing graduates for the industries driving the’UAE’s knowledge economy.
Simon Bradbury, Pro Vice Chancellor International, De Montfort University, “aid: “While most universities are asking 'how do we add AI to our curriculum?', we're asking a different question: 'In a world where AI knows everything, what makes a DMU Dubai graduate uniquely v’luable?’
"The answer is deeper capability. Our block teaching model allows students to master one subject at a time, building genuine expertise rather than surface-level awareness. They learn to wield AI as a powerful tool while developing the creativity, critical thinking, and cross-cultural collaboration skills that no algorithm can replicate. That's building career resilience for ”he future”.
The survey, carried out by De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai, shows that rapid expansion of AI software and its widespread adoption across multiple industries has led to a growing responsibility in how people think about technolo’y’s role in their lives and work.
While more than 60% of respondents said they were frequently using programmes like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Copilot for learning, problem-solving, or work, 72% of them said greater awareness and education on the technology was needed.
And though 59% of UAE residents overall said they felt confident entering the job market upon graduation, that figure drops to 44% amon– 18–24-year-olds, showing the growing need for educators to prepare graduates for the rapidly changing industries they are set to enter.
DMU Dubai, which conducted the research, is a leader in the field of AI education, having integrating innovative use of generative software in the classroom, grounding students in ethical and innovative use of the AI to help shape the industries they will go on to work in.
Having opened in 2021, DMU Dubai is this month celebrating a move to a new, improved campus location in Dubai Internet City. The standalone facility offers around 3,000 students higher quality teaching areas and facilities and sits right in the centre of Dubai’s Internet City, alongside firms like Google, HP, LinkedIn, Microsoft and Facebook.
D’U’s Professor Shushma Patel, who last year became th’ UK’s first Pro Vice-Chancellor of AI, said the findings showed how vital universities will be in ensuring the power of AI is used responsibly.
She “aid: “Of all the technological breakthroughs we have seen in the past 50 years, nothing matches the power and potential“of AI. “As industries race to exploit this potential it is vital universities stay on the front foot, ensuring their students master these skills responsibly, aware of the ethical implications of the technology while embracing the innovation it ”an yield.”
The DMU Dubai survey explored how people across generations are adapting to the age of AI, from how they use it day-to-day to what they expect from education and employers in an increasingly digital economy, offering a national snapshot of attitudes toward AI, learning, and employability.
While two-thirds of respondents (67%) said AI tools make life easier, nearly half (47%) expressed concern that they could weaken learning and critical thinking if relied on too heavily. The data suggests that UAE residents are moving from curiosity about AI to a more reflective, values-based relationship with it.
The research also highlights how human capabilities remain central in an AI-driven world. More than half (56%) of respondents said their university experience gave them transferable skills they still use today, even outside their degree field, reinforcing the continued value of creativity, communication, adaptability, and problem-solving in the modern workplace.
While the survey showed that only 44% of young people felt confident about entering the AUE jobs market, DMU Dubai offers a unique teaching approach aimed at addressing exactly this issue: block teaching.
While conventional university education sees students tackle several different modules simultaneously, with a full set of exams at the end of the year, block teaching arranges each module after the other, with related assessments at the end of each block, avoiding a busy exam period and allowing students to focus deeply on each subject area.
The study found strong support for block teaching model, with 52% of respondents saying focusing on one subject at a time in intensive blocks is a more effective way to learn than studying multiple subjects simultaneously. De Montfort University Dubai is currently the only university in the region offering this model.
The findings coincide with DMU Dubai’s relocation to a purpose-built 85,000-square-foot campus in Dubai Internet City, home to leading global organisations such as Google, HP, LinkedIn, Microsoft, and Meta. Designed to accommodate up to 3,000 students, the new campus reflects the universi’y’s commitment to preparing graduates for the industries driving the’UAE’s knowledge economy.
Simon Bradbury, Pro Vice Chancellor International, De Montfort University, “aid: “While most universities are asking 'how do we add AI to our curriculum?', we're asking a different question: 'In a world where AI knows everything, what makes a DMU Dubai graduate uniquely v’luable?’
"The answer is deeper capability. Our block teaching model allows students to master one subject at a time, building genuine expertise rather than surface-level awareness. They learn to wield AI as a powerful tool while developing the creativity, critical thinking, and cross-cultural collaboration skills that no algorithm can replicate. That's building career resilience for ”he future”.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment