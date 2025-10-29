403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Alphabet’s AI Strategy Sets the Stage for a New Era of Growth
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Tuesday, 28 October 2025
Alphabet is set to announce its third-quarter results this week, with expectations pointing to a mix of steady performance and forward-looking innovation, according to Lale Akoner, Global Market Analyst at eToro.
Digital advertising remains a stronghold for the company, bolstered by AI-powered tools like Performance Max, which help advertisers improve targeting and drive higher conversion rates. Google Cloud is also positioned for another solid quarter, as enterprise demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow.
“Investors will be watching closely not just at what Alphabet has delivered, but at its next moves,” said Lale Akoner. “The company’s integration of AI into search is a bold step that could reshape its core business. While this may temporarily affect ad revenue, it opens new avenues for monetisation in the long term.”
Competition from OpenAI and Meta remains intense, and regulatory scrutiny continues, but Alphabet’s scale, vast data assets, and leadership in AI infrastructure provide resilience as it navigates the next major shift in online search.
Analysts warn that some short-term volatility may occur around the earnings release, yet Alphabet’s long-term prospects remain strong as it positions itself at the forefront of AI-driven transformation.
Alphabet is set to announce its third-quarter results this week, with expectations pointing to a mix of steady performance and forward-looking innovation, according to Lale Akoner, Global Market Analyst at eToro.
Digital advertising remains a stronghold for the company, bolstered by AI-powered tools like Performance Max, which help advertisers improve targeting and drive higher conversion rates. Google Cloud is also positioned for another solid quarter, as enterprise demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow.
“Investors will be watching closely not just at what Alphabet has delivered, but at its next moves,” said Lale Akoner. “The company’s integration of AI into search is a bold step that could reshape its core business. While this may temporarily affect ad revenue, it opens new avenues for monetisation in the long term.”
Competition from OpenAI and Meta remains intense, and regulatory scrutiny continues, but Alphabet’s scale, vast data assets, and leadership in AI infrastructure provide resilience as it navigates the next major shift in online search.
Analysts warn that some short-term volatility may occur around the earnings release, yet Alphabet’s long-term prospects remain strong as it positions itself at the forefront of AI-driven transformation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment