Anthony Tony B Powell Releases I Am Drenched In The Blood Of Jesus Christ Blood Bought Blood Stained Blood Washed

A book that shows the true meaning of the blood of Jesus and how it changes lives

Blood sustains the body, but it is the blood of Jesus Christ that grants eternal life and salvation to the soul. In his new book, I Am Drenched in the Blood of Jesus Christ: Blood Bought, Blood Stained, Blood Washed, Anthony B. Powell takes readers on a profound spiritual journey into the very heart of redemption.

Powell draws a vivid distinction between being merely sprinkled and being completely drenched in the blood of Christ. He emphasizes that God desires His people to be entirely covered, filled, and saturated with the power and life that flow through the sacrifice of His Son. This powerful truth allows believers to walk in divine strength, authority, and unwavering hope.

At its core, this book invites readers to deeply reflect on the price Jesus paid at the cross. Through the imagery of being drenched, Powell provides a clear understanding of salvation and what it means to be blood bought, blood stained, and blood washed. The book concludes with a stirring teaching on“pleading the blood” of Jesus Christ, an act of faith that activates the power of His sacrifice for our lives and equips believers for spiritual battles.

“Jesus Christ drenches you in His blood to make your name known before your adversaries so they may tremble at your very presence,” Powell writes. His work is both a reminder and a revelation of the immeasurable hope, power, and eternal love that flow from Calvary. About the Author Anthony (Tony) Powell committed his life to Jesus Christ in July 1999. He was ordained and commissioned by In His Image Christian Ministries (IHICM) as an Elder, serving in multiple capacities including Elder, Teacher, Evangelism, and Scholarship Ministries. He is also a faculty member and a Prophetic Presbyter at Bishop R.S. Walker Ministries School of the Prophets. Powell is the author of I Am Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: This Is Our Identity (Psalms 139:14), a book that explores the profound biblical truths about human identity. Other Works by Anthony B. Powell I Am Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: This Is Our Identity (Psalms 139:14)

