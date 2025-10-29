Pakistan Police Conduct Late-Night Raids On Afghan Refugees In Islamabad, Arrests Reported

Police in Pakistan carried out late-night operations targeting Afghan refugees in the capital's F-17 and Faisal Town neighbourhoods, arresting several individuals accused of lacking legal documentation.

Eyewitnesses said officers entered homes around midnight without prior notice and detained young men from multiple families.

The raids triggered panic among refugee households, with parents and children reporting fear and confusion as officers searched homes.

Community members reported that most detainees fled Afghanistan after facing threats and persecution following the 2021 political change, and have no connection to militant groups.

Families worry the detainees may face deportation to Afghanistan, where they believe the risk of retaliation remains high due to their past affiliations or professions.

Afghan refugees have appealed to international organisations to intervene and prevent forced deportations, citing grave humanitarian and protection concerns.

Rights advocates warn that escalating enforcement actions could place thousands at risk of refoulement in violation of international norms on refugee protection.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram