Ukrainian Veteran Planning To Run Top Six World Marathons Carrying Message To Support Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He told this to Ukrinform after completing the race as part of the USUA Veterans Team of the US Ukrainian Activists (USUA) charity organization at the 50th Marine Corps Marathon in Washington.

“Of the world-class marathons, I've already run Boston. This Sunday (November 2 - ed.) I will run New York - that will be my second. I also plan to take part in the races in Chicago, London, Berlin and Tokyo,” the Ukrainian veteran said.

Ivan thanked volunteer organizations - particularly USUA - for supporting him and helping him participate in competitions. He expressed hope that if the opportunity arises, he would also like to join a marathon in Australia.

Drozd said he is originally from Lviv region. In 2015–2016, he fought in the Anti-Terrorist Operation zone. In 2022, he was mobilized into the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo and defended Ukraine in the area of Popasna.

“We held our positions for nearly a month. During the fighting, I was wounded - an enemy mine tore off my left arm. My brothers-in-arms saved me - they provided first aid and evacuated me to Chasiv Yar. After that, I underwent several surgeries,” the veteran noted.

He currently continues his service with the guard company of one of the territorial recruitment centers and says running has become a form of psycho-emotional rehabilitation for him.

Ivan emphasized that he participates in global marathons with a message to his fellow soldiers:“Don't give up. We must fight for Ukraine, for our own lives, until our complete victory.” He added that he wants to show other veterans, especially those who have been wounded, that life does not end after war:“We have to keep fighting and discover new possibilities within ourselves.”

Ivan Drozd already has marathon experience. His first was the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington in 2023. This year, he took part again to honor fallen Ukrainian warriors and dedicated the race to his son, who was killed in combat.

Along with Ivan Drozd, other Ukrainian veterans also participated in the 50th anniversary U.S. Marine Corps Marathon in Washington - among them were Yurii Tsyntylevych, Anatolii Veresenko, Ruslan Popov, and Andrii Kucher. All of them completed the distance despite injuries they sustained while defending Ukraine.

As reported, races of the 50th anniversary Marine Corps Marathon (MCM-2025) took place on Sunday in the U.S. capital. According to organizers, more than 30,000 people took part in these events.

Photo: US Ukrainian Activists