Jiaropack Expands Global Footprint And U.S. Manufacturing To Strengthen Supply Chain And Delivery Network

California, USA - Jiaropack, a brand of Global Store Supply, Inc., a global leader in packaging, industrial, and shipping materials, today announced a major expansion of its U.S. manufacturing and logistics network to further enhance supply chain stability and nationwide delivery efficiency, providing faster and more reliable products and services to customers worldwide.

To enhance supply chain security and consistent product delivery, Jiaropack has recently purchased several Texas-based plastic product factories in Houston, which have enabled U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities for key product lines such as poly mailers, trash bags, paper bags, T-shirt bags, and drinking straws. This approach will not only shorten delivery timelines but also allow customers to enjoy cost-competitive pricing and higher quality options.

“Local manufacturing enables us to respond to customer needs faster and with higher quality,” said a Jiaropack spokesperson.“This investment not only strengthens our supply chain resilience but also creates more local jobs and supports sustainable growth.”

A Global Leader in Packaging Supplies

Jiaropack is headquartered at 14955 Limonite Ave, CA 92880, USA, with operational and warehouse centers in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, and New Jersey. The company also operates overseas operations and supply chain centers in China, Germany, and Mexico to support global production and logistics needs.

As a leading global packaging supplier, Jiaropack serves e-commerce businesses, restaurant chains, industrial manufacturers, and households, providing high-quality packaging and shipping solutions.

Over the years, Jiaropack has grown to become the #1 shipping packaging company on the Amazon platform, operating well-known brands including Metronic, Fuxury, and GSSUSA. With reliable quality, fast delivery, and 24/7 customer service, the company has earned the trust of millions of customers worldwide. The Jiaropack team provides 7×24-hour customer support to ensure that every customer's needs are addressed promptly.

Multi-Warehouse Network Across the U.S.: Faster and More Reliable Delivery

Jiaropack currently operates three U.S. distribution centers, headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional centers in Houston and New Jersey, covering the entire country and delivering most orders within 3 days.

The company wants to improve its service delivery by building six new U.S. logistics centers throughout the following year, which will establish a denser delivery network and enhance inventory response times.

Jiaropack provides fast shipping services together with personalized solutions that fully satisfy the various requirements of its customer base.

Commitment to Innovation, Local Manufacturing, and Global Service

Jiaropack keeps following its main principle of delivering high-quality packaging solutions at affordable prices through quick delivery to compete worldwide. The United States manufacturing sector continues to grow while Jiaropack improves its worldwide supply chain operations, which establishes the company as a top global packaging industry brand.