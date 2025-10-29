403
Highlights From Second Day Of Expo City Dubai's Global Cities Summit
DUBAI, October 2025 – Please see below a round-up of key moments from day two of the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors' Forum at Expo City Dubai – a global gathering of city leaders, innovators and changemakers.
Keynote: Sumayya Vally, Principal & Founder, Counterspace, Johannesburg Emphasising that architecture is never neutral, South African architect Sumayya Valley described it as a vessel for memory, celebration and everyday life. “Our work begins by listening to the context and the histories that lie waiting in place. Construction does not begin when we dig into the earth; it begins when we excavate what is already there: the stories, the rituals and the traces of the place we live on.” She added:“Platforms like APCS allow us to project our imaginations outwards. Many of us are working in systems that are not built for us, but here in the margins are fertile grounds for different ways of unpacking the world...Our geographies and our stories are linked and these connections across our cities is ground for new systems and new forms.” Keynote: Camille Joseph Varlack, Deputy Mayor for Administration, Chief of Staff and Special Counsel to the Mayor, New York Deputy Mayor Varlack focused on the importance of preparation as a protective resilience strategy and stressed how cities, governments and organisations must collaborate to drive progress and ensure prosperity reaches every corner of the community. “Preparedness means anticipating the world as it is, not merely responding to the world as it is. It means designing systems that can 'bend without breaking' and cultivating partnerships across sectors, borders and generations,” she said, adding:“Our ability to plan thoughtfully, manage crises commonly and collaborate effectively is what defines strong cities and strong leaders.” Deputy Mayor Varlack described cities as the world's first responders and most powerful engines of opportunity, saying:“They are where diversity drives creativity, where innovation meets necessity, and where every neighbourhood can become a launch pad for progress.” She closed by saying:“I believe that our path is clear. The next era of global leadership will be written by cities that see one another as allies, by leaders who value foresight over fear, and by communities that refuse to leave anyone behind. Let us continue to build cities that are prepared, equitable and full of promise. Cities where innovation uplifts people, where compassion forms policy and where resilience gives rise to hope. From New York to Dubai, from Accra to Tokyo, may we lead with discipline and imagination, act with courage and humility, and remember always that the strength of our cities is the strength of humanity itself.” Keynote: Her Excellency Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General Elect, UN Tourism Cities represent the spirit of nations because they bring together people, the environment and opportunities, and provide the space to translate ideas into reality, Her Excellency Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais shared in her keynote speech. Her Excellency referred to sustainable urban tourism as pivotal to enhancing the visitor experience and improving quality of life for communities, including through green transportation, innovation and digital transformation. Emphasising the importance of investing in people before infrastructure – through education, skills development and the promotion of human values – Her Excellency noted that the next decade will belong to countries and cities that understand this balance. She emphasised the importance of designing cities that inspire people, ignite their creativity, and provide an experience that goes beyond the tourist journeys, toward a deeper understanding of self and others. From data-rich to data-smart: unlocking urban intelligence for the next generation of cities Focusing on the vast volumes of data generated by cities, the session highlighted how urban centres and innovators are advancing digital urbanism, highlighting that data ecosystems can shift city models from reactive to anticipatory. Speaking of a people-centred urban future, Jeong-Kee Kim, Secretary General of WeGO, said:“Tech and data do not make a city smart; it is how cities apply innovation for safer cities and experiences. We must explore how cities are moving from data to intelligence with a focus on a people-centred urban future.” Orange economy and cultural investment: how do we design cultural ecosystems that cultivate wellbeing and community? Drawing on insights from policymakers, urban planners and creative leaders, the session examined how public and private institutions can build ecosystems where culture and creativity drive both social cohesion and economic vitality. “For too long, cities have viewed culture as soft – not like economy – [and] we are here to link culture and economy.... The orange economy is not a sector, it's an economic engine,” said His Excellency Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Congress. Next-Gen World Majlis: cities that move us – designing healthier, happier, greener communities In this youth-focused session, there was strong consensus from students from across that the future of urban design globally must centre on sustainability, inclusivity and wellbeing, combining heritage with innovation to create healthier and more equitable cities. “Planning a 15-minute city sounds easy...but governments need a multi-faceted approach, mobility hubs and car-free zones to give people real options,” said Hessa from GEMS Winchestor School.“Something as simple as shade can completely change human behaviour – comfort leads to connection, and well-designed public spaces begin with comfort... Add public art to it, and the place starts speaking back.” Students also shared the importance of transparency, with Shoja from GEMS Modern Academy staying,“Success stories communicated regularly – showing visible results – are what really drive optimism for sustainability and help influence policy change.” Major Project Briefing: Green Innovation District Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Expo City Dubai and partners launch UAE's first Green Innovation District – a catalyst for sustainable growth
INTESA Sanpaolo, Nestle, Majra and Palmade are partners in landmark initiative
Ecosystem offers free zone platform for sustainable business to decarbonise and grow
Expo City location optimises global trade and leverages sustainable infrastructure
Initiative will drive UAE's long-term growth, prosperity and economic diversification
