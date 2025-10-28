TAJ Holding, Jeem Holding & Martin Rose Of Germany Launch Rose Infrastructure LLC To Drive Railway Development In MENA

Rose Infrastructure LLC

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TAJ Holding Group, Jeem Holding, and Martin Rose of Germany have officially announced the incorporation of Rose Infrastructure LLC, a Saudi-based joint venture established through Saudi Infrastructure LLC and Rose Gleisbau Regional Headquarters Saudi Arabia. The new company will focus on the design, construction, and maintenance of railways across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, bringing together German engineering precisionand Saudi market expertise to advance the Kingdom's transport and logistics ambitions under Saudi Vision 2030.The launch of Rose Infrastructure LLC marks a strategic alignment between three leading organizations that share a vision of building sustainable, efficient, and world-class railway systems that connect economies and communities. With more than USD 250 billion in planned railway investments across the region - including the Saudi Land Bridge, Gulf Railway, and major high-speed and urban transit networks - the timing is pivotal for a partnership that integrates global know-how with local capability.“Rose Infrastructure LLC represents the next phase in the evolution of railway excellence in the MENA region,” said Jens Rose, Global Managing Director of Rose Gleisbau GmbH.“By combining our long heritage of German precision engineering with the forward-looking ambition of Saudi Vision 2030, we are creating a platform that can deliver safe, modern, and sustainable rail systems across the region. This is more than a business venture - it is a partnership for progress.”Eng. Omar Henaidy, Group Founder and CEO of TAJ Holding Group, highlighted the importance of knowledge and capability transfer as part of the joint venture's mission.“Rose Infrastructure is not only about technology - it is about people. Through our planned Rose Railway Academy, we will collaborate with Saudi universities, colleges, and vocational institutions to train a new generation of Saudi railway engineers and technicians. This partnership will ensure that Saudi talent leads the next era of national transport infrastructure.”Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer of Jeem Holding, underscored the strategic importance of the venture in light of the region's expanding transport pipeline.“The coming decade presents unprecedented opportunities for railway development across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region. From high-speed networks to integrated freight and urban mobility corridors, Rose Infrastructure LLC is positioned to be at the forefront of these transformative projects. Our goal is to deliver solutions that combine engineering excellence, sustainability, and local impact - contributing to the Kingdom's ambition to become a global logistics hub.”With this incorporation, Rose Infrastructure LLC positions itself as a key contributor to the development of modern, interconnected rail networks across the MENA region - delivering sustainable growth, regional connectivity, and technical excellence built on a foundation of partnership and trust.For more information, visit .About Saudi Infrastructure LLCSaudi Infrastructure LLC is a joint venture between Jeem Holding and TAJ Holding Group, established to facilitate the entry of international infrastructure leaders into the Saudi market. The company provides a complete platform for localization, compliance, and operations, helping partners set up regional headquarters, develop local talent, and deliver projects in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. Saudi Infrastructure LLC focuses on enabling high-impact partnerships in critical infrastructure sectors including transport, energy, and logistics.About Rose Gleisbau Regional Headquarters, Saudi ArabiaRose Gleisbau Regional Headquarters Saudi Arabia serves as the Middle East arm of Rose Gleisbau GmbH, a leading German railway construction and maintenance company with decades of international experience. The regional headquarters is dedicated to transferring advanced German technology, engineering expertise, and project-management excellence to the MENA region. Its operations support large-scale infrastructure initiatives and ensure that every project meets global standards of safety, precision, and sustainability.About Rose Infrastructure LLCRose Infrastructure LLC is a Saudi-based joint venture between Rose Gleisbau Regional Headquarters Saudi Arabiaand Saudi Infrastructure LLC, combining German engineering excellence with local insight and access. The company specializes in railway design, construction, and maintenance, as well as sustainable infrastructure innovation across the MENA region. Guided by its mission to deliver reliable, efficient, and environmentally responsible transport solutions, Rose Infrastructure is committed to empowering Saudi talent and contributing to the Kingdom's long-term national transformation.

