Mamdani Takes Illegal Foreign Cash

Coolidge Reagan Foundation Files Complaints Calling on Dept. of Justice and NYC D.A. Alvin Bragg, to Prosecute NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani for Accepting Illegal Foreign Contributions

[New York, NY] [October 28, 2025] - The Coolidge Reagan Foundation (“CRF”) today announced the filing of criminal referrals with both the U.S. Department of Justice and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, urging investigation and prosecution of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for accepting illegal foreign campaign contributions in violation of federal and state election laws.

According to filings prepared by CRF President Dan Backer, Mamdani's campaign accepted at least 161 contributions from foreign sources between December 2024 and September 2025, totaling more than $12,000. The contributions came from individuals listing addresses in Dubai, Australia, Turkey, France, Canada, Germany, and other countries, with the majority providing no verifiable employment information.

“These are not isolated incidents or clerical errors,” said Dan Backer, a national campaign finance expert and president of the Coolidge Reagan Foundation.“This was a sustained pattern of foreign money flowing into a New York City mayoral race which is a clear violation of both federal law and New York City campaign finance rules. Mamdani's campaign was on notice for months that it was accepting illegal foreign contributions, and yet it did nothing meaningful to stop it.”

CRF's referral cites the Federal Election Campaign Act which makes it unlawful to“accept or receive” contributions from foreign nationals in any federal, state, or local election. The law applies even when the contributions do not appear to have influenced a candidate's behavior.

“The law is crystal clear that foreign nationals may not participate in American elections, and that includes making contributions. Yet Mamdani's campaign repeatedly accepted donations from individuals abroad, some even tied to regions and individuals openly sympathetic to hostile actors. Whether through negligence or intent, this conduct undermines the integrity of the democratic process,” Backer, who previously secured a 5-figure FEC fine against Bernie Sanders for hiring illegal aliens, added.

CRF's letter to the Department of Justice's Public Integrity Section requests a criminal investigation into potential FECA violations, while its referral to District Attorney Bragg cites possible violations of New York Election Law § 17.152, which makes it a misdemeanor for two or more persons to conspire to promote an election by unlawful means.

“Foreign money in American elections is not just a technical violation, it is a threat to self-government,” Shaun McCutcheon, Chairman of the CRF added.“Every dollar illegally funneled into a campaign from abroad dilutes the voice of lawful American voters. This case must be investigated immediately, and those responsible held accountable.”

Returning questionable donations doesn't cure the violation, and Mamdani's campaign continued to accept contributions from overseas accounts for months afterward which illustrates a pattern of reckless disregard for the law.

For more than a decade, the Coolidge Reagan Foundation has been one of America's leading political integrity and campaign finance watchdogs. Its 2018 complaint against Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee over the unlawful funding of the Steele Dossier led to a six-figure fine levied against Clinton-the only fine ever levied against her. The Coolidge Reagan Foundation's 2019 complaint against Bernie Sanders for hiring illegal aliens led to a five-figure fine, and it has fearlessly taken on the political corruption of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, Jasmine Crockett, and Rashida Tlaib, among others.

