Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on the common stock at a meeting held Oct. 28, 2025. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 17, 2025, will receive $0.676 per share, payable Dec. 1, 2025.

The company also confirms that it will release its 2025 third-quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, to discuss the company's financial results.

To participate by phone and ask a question during the live broadcast, participants can access the event directly at Black Hills Corp. Conference Call. Please allow at least five minutes to register. Upon registration, dial-in information will be provided, including a personal identification number.

To access a listen-only webcast and view presentation slides, please register at Black Hills Corp. Webcast. At the conclusion of the call, a replay of the broadcast will be available at this link and at Black Hills' investor relations website for up to one year.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at

