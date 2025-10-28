Dubai Culture Earns Middle East & North Africa Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise Award

International programme recognising institutions that place knowledge and creativity at the heart of their growth

Dubai, UAE, 28 October 2025: Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been awardedthe Middle East & North Africa Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise (MIKE) award during the 2025 edition of the awards. This prestigious recognition celebrates organisations that excel in transforming knowledge and expertise into sustainable value while advancing innovation-driven practices.

The Authority earned this accolade after a rigorous evaluation by international experts and the documentation of its leading practices, underscoring its leadership in applying forward-thinking strategies. This milestone reflects and reinforces Dubai Culture's mission to reinforce the emirate's position as a global hub for creativity.

Dubai Culture excelled across all MIKE evaluation criteria through its commitment to institutional excellence, the development of a knowledge-based cultural ecosystem, talent empowerment, and the creation of spaces that inspire collaboration. Strong strategic partnerships at both local and international levels, along with tailored, innovative solutions for stakeholders, have further strengthened its reputation and global standing.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, affirmed that receiving the MIKE award reflects the Authority's commitment to embracing innovative practices as a core pillar of its strategy. She said: 'This award is a valuable addition to our record of achievements, highlighting our ability to deliver pioneering solutions and services that drive continuous improvement. It strengthens Dubai's cultural and creative ecosystem while fostering an environment that empowers creators across disciplines, reinforcing our competitiveness on the regional and global stage.'

The MIKE Award is recognised worldwide as one of the foremost distinctions in knowledge management and innovation, drawing strong competition from leading institutions and organisations across various sectors.

