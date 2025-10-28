Abu Dhabi Chamber Signs MOU With Italy's National Promotional Institution To Support The Private Sector

The agreement strengthens Abu Dhabi's position as a regional gateway for Italian companies

Abu Dhabi, October 28 - The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Italy's national promotional institution, during the Chamber's participation in the UAE-Italy Economic Forum in Rome. The forum was organised by the Italy-UAE Business Council in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

The MoU was signed by H.E. Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Mr. Dario Scannapieco, Chief Executive Officer of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

This strategic agreement builds on the efforts of both parties to strengthen economic cooperation and facilitate high-quality investments across key sectors such as advanced industries, energy, technology, food and water security, biotechnology, logistics, and tourism. It also aims to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to expand into new markets.

The partnership holds particular significance given CDP's vital role in supporting Italian enterprises and driving their international expansion, alongside Abu Dhabi's advanced business ecosystem and competitive investment climate that continue to attract investors from around the world.

Italy is the UAE's leading non-oil trading partner within the European Union, with bilateral trade reaching AED 51.8 billion (US$ 14.1 billion) in 2024, a 21% increase compared to the previous year, reflecting the resilience and continued growth of bilateral economic relations between the two nations. Non-oil trade between the UAE and Italy also recorded strong performance in the first half of 2025, reaching approximately AED 25.6 billion (EUR 6 billion).

The MoU aligns with Abu Dhabi's vision to diversify its economy, strengthen the role of the private sector, and attract high-value international investments. It also supports industrial collaboration in innovation, advanced technology, and clean energy.

H.E. Shamis Al Dhaheri said:“This partnership marks an important step in reinforcing Abu Dhabi's role as a global platform for high-quality investments and a key gateway to regional and international markets. We are confident that this MoU will drive innovation, advance high-value industries, and empower companies and entrepreneurs in both countries to seize emerging opportunities and build a more diversified and competitive economic future.”

Mr. Dario Scannapieco, called the MoU with the Abu Dhabi Chamber a major step forward in expanding the scope of economic cooperation between Italy and the UAE.“It provides a tangible opportunity to strengthen the presence of Italian companies in a regional market renowned for its competitiveness and sustainable growth. We believe that our collaboration with partners in Abu Dhabi will pave the way for effective partnerships in industrial, technological, and renewable energy sectors, and promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise between both sides,” he said.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber continues to forge international partnerships that create new avenues for growth, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a preferred global destination for investment, entrepreneurship, and future industries. These efforts also aim to enhance the international reach of the UAE's private sector.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate to support the expansion of Italian and Emirati companies and improve their access to promising markets. This includes exchanging information on investment opportunities and trade policies, facilitating direct engagement between private sector institutions in both countries, and promoting joint initiatives in priority sectors. The agreement also seeks to strengthen the private sector's contribution to sustainable economic growth by enabling businesses to innovate, expand, and compete regionally and globally.

