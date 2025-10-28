Scott H. Silverman Announces Upcoming Book Release: You're Not God That Job Is Taken

Nationally recognized crisis coach and CNN Hero of the Week recipient, Scott H. Silverman, has announced the upcoming release of his new book, YOU'RE NOT GOD – That Job Is Taken. Known for his decades of work helping individuals and families navigate addiction, mental health crises, and personal transformation, Silverman now offers readers a fresh, honest, and sometimes humorous look at what it means to let go of control.

Set for release soon on Amazon, YOU'RE NOT GOD – That Job Is Taken is not a self-help manual filled with clichés or promises of instant solutions. Instead, Silverman offers a reminder that we don't need to have all the answers. The book invites readers to pause, reflect, and, as he says,“maybe even laugh a little.”

“The title might sound bold,” says Silverman,“but it's really a universal truth. Whether you're a CEO, a parent, an addict, a celebrity, or someone quietly struggling with day-to-day life, this book reminds us that we are not in charge of everything-and that's perfectly okay.”

Through stories gathered from over forty years of work with people from all walks of life, Silverman encourages readers to explore their own limits, and discover the freedom that comes with surrendering to something greater. That“something” could be a higher power, a community, or simply the truth that life doesn't always go according to plan.

Silverman explains,“I wrote this book to give people tools real, practical, human tools to help them navigate life. Sometimes all we need is to take a breath, ask for help, or choose patience over perfection.”

At its core, YOU'RE NOT GOD is about humility and growth. It's a guide for those in recovery, anyone facing adversity, and even those just seeking peace. The message is simple but meaningful:“You are not God and that job is taken.” And that's not something to fear. It's something to embrace.

Now available on Amazon.

About the Author:

Scott H. Silverman is a nationally recognized crisis coach and family navigator with more than three decades of experience. A frequent media contributor and CNN Hero of the Week, he is also the author of The Opioid Epidemic: What You Don't Know Will Destroy Your Family and Your Life.